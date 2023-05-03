Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

