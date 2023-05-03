Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.