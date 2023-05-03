Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

