Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NYSE AEM opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $60.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

