Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,683,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,999,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CPA. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.
Copa Stock Performance
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Copa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
