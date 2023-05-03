Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,754 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $66,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.56. 397,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,229. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,461. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.