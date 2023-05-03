Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,902 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.78% of WSFS Financial worth $49,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

