Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281,530 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 5.30% of PGT Innovations worth $57,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $11,222,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,353,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,353,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

