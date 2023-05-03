Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Essent Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $153,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,339,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

