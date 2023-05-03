Cooke & Bieler LP Invests $81.81 Million in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,336,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,814,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.45% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,026,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 485,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

