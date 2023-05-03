Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $36,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 29,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,648. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

