Cooke & Bieler LP Has $90.59 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372,236 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $90,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $31,514,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 167,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $215.76. 83,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,116. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.93%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

