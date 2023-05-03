Cooke & Bieler LP Has $145.68 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,743 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.51% of CarMax worth $145,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 455,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile



CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.



