Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,768,434 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.75% of Arch Capital Group worth $175,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,212,000 after buying an additional 153,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 250,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

