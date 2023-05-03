Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $113,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

BWXT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. 97,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

