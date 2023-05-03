Contrasting Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A NextNav $3.93 million 56.75 -$40.12 million ($0.39) -5.33

Analyst Ratings

Inflection Point Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inflection Point Acquisition and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inflection Point Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 410.82%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% NextNav -1,021.80% -55.95% -44.71%

Summary

Inflection Point Acquisition beats NextNav on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

