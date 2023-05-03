Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Conn’s Trading Up 2.3 %
CONN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 643,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $16.72.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
