Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Conn’s Trading Up 2.3 %

CONN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 643,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conn’s Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.