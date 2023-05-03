Conning Inc. Sells 4,167 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

