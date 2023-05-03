Conning Inc. Sells 37,391 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,391 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.24. 1,052,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

