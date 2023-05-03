Conning Inc. Sells 14,180 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares worth $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 7,612,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,286,180. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

