Conning Inc. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.76. 2,560,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.29 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.