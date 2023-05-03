Conning Inc. Purchases New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

