Conning Inc. Purchases 24,024 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.46. The stock had a trading volume of 265,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $220.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.