Conning Inc. Purchases 24,024 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Down 1.1 %

CME traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. 265,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $220.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.