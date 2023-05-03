Conning Inc. Purchases 15,124 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of UPS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.06. 1,089,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.
United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
