Conning Inc. Purchases 15,124 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.06. 1,089,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

