Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.8 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,286,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

