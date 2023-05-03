Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.68. 350,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

