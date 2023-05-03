Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357,562 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,716. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.