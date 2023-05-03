Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.76. 2,560,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.29 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

