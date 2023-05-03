Conning Inc. Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,022 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

