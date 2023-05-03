Conning Inc. Has $36.21 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 5,785,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

