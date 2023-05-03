Conning Inc. Has $32.84 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

EOG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.01. 1,600,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

