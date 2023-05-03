Conning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.12. 480,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day moving average of $203.63. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

