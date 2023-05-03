Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,391 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.24. 1,052,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.