Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 105,765 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BUD traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. 1,389,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,043. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.