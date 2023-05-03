Conning Inc. Acquires 62,065 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,065 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $33,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

TSN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 671,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

