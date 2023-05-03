Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 4,401 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $250.42 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average is $298.34. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

