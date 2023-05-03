Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 199 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 798,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

