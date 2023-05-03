Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -448.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.