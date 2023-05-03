Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 11,991 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 593.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 217,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

