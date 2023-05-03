Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $402,031,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $356.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.80. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

