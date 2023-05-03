Connectus Wealth LLC Has $21.76 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108,103 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

