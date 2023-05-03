Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $443.68 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.37, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

