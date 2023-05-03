Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.