Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 48,521 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,521 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

MO stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

