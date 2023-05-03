Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.54

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 170893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 13.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

