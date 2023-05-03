Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.27. 1,744,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,815,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

