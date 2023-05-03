Compound (COMP) Price Tops $39.24 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Compound has a market capitalization of $292.39 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $39.24 or 0.00138542 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038185 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,452,003 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,952.85627253 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.81161588 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $12,445,472.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

