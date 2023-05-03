Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.67 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $295.44 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $39.65 or 0.00138627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034068 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,953 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,952.85627253 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.81161588 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $12,445,472.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

