Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 698,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

