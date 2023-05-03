Community Health Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

